Microwave extinguished after going up in flames inside Blackpool home

Two fire engines from Blackpool attended the scene in Hoyle Close at around 4.15pm on Tuesday (January 25).

Firefighters wearing two breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

Crews then used a positive pressure ventilation unit to clear the property of smoke.

Firefighters were in attendance for approximately 30 minutes.

Cooking Safely

More than half of accidental fires in the home are started by cooking, according to the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Here are a few things you can do to make cooking as safe as possible:

- Avoid leaving saucepan handles sticking out - children can grab them, or you might knock it off the hob.

- Be wary of loose-fitting clothing when cooking on the hob.

- Make sure tea towels and dishcloths are kept away from any heat sources.

- Make sure the oven or hob is off after you are finished.

- Do not leave cooking unattended. If you must leave the room, turn the hob off.

- Keep all cooking appliances clean and in good working order.

- Do not use grills or ovens as storage space when not cooking.

- If you have been drinking or using drugs, consider ordering food to be delivered rather than cooking for yourself.

For more safety tips, visit the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service website by clicking HERE.