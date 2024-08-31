Met Office issues yellow weather warning as thunderstorms get set to hit parts of Lancashire

By Sean Gleaves, Emma Downey
Published 31st Aug 2024, 12:17 BST
While the sun may have lulled us all into a false sense of warmth, the Met Office has now issued a two-day thunderstorm warning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering parts of Lancashire from today and tomorrow.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to his parts of Lancashire on SundayHeavy rain and thunderstorms are set to his parts of Lancashire on Sunday
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to his parts of Lancashire on Sunday | Johannes Plenio

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris, said: “Through Saturday night and into Sunday we’ll see a gradual change in our weather across the UK with an increasing chance of heavy thundery showers developing, particularly across central parts of the UK.

“Should they develop there is the risk of some local disruption from intense rainfall, gusty winds, lightning and possibly hail too.

“Not everywhere within the warning area will see thunderstorms, and confidence in any individual location being affected remains extremely low at this time.”

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was subsequently issued for a swathe of England, including Blackburn, Darwen, Burnley, Bacup and Clitheroe.

Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and Leyland were not covered, but forecasters “recommend[ed] keeping up to date with the Met Office forecast and any updates to the warnings.”

The warning will be in place from 4am on Sunday until 9pm.

A spokesman for the Met Office added: “The extent of these thunderstorms is very uncertain, and many places will miss them, but where they do occur, 30 to 40mm of rain may fall in less than an hour with perhaps over 75mm in one or two places, leading to a chance of flooding and disruption.

“Frequent lightning strikes and hail will be additional hazards, most likely across southern and central England.”

What should I expect?

  • Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
  • There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
  • There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
