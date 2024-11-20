Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More snow and ice is set to hit Lancashire this week, prompting the Met Office to issue new yellow weather warnings.

With temperatures expected to tumble to -4C in parts of the county tonight (November 20), the forecaster has issued an 18-hour yellow weather warning for ice.

The warning - which covers most of Lancashire except Burnley - came into force at 4pm and will end at 10am tomorrow (November 21).

Icy stretches are expected to form on untreated surfaces during the night, bringing the risk of injuries from slips and falls.

Sleet or snow showers are also likely, particularly around coastal areas.

A separate yellow weather warning for snow and rain will also come into force from 4am on Saturday (November 23) and last until 9am on Sunday (November 24).

Chorley, Leyland, Fleetwood, Lancaster, Morecambe and East Lancashire are among the areas included.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Outbreaks of rain will spread northeastwards on Saturday, preceded by a spell of snow across parts of northern England and Scotland.

“Whilst snow will become increasingly confined to higher elevations with time, there is the chance of a transient period of snow to low levels in some areas, with perhaps as much as 5-10cm accumulating in places, especially the Vale of York, before turning back to rain.

“Temporary snow accumulations of 10-20cm are possible on ground above 150m, with perhaps as much as 20-40 cm above 300m.”

Forecasters have warned there is a small chance of power cuts, and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions.

Air travel may also be delayed or cancelled as well as trains and buses due to the weather.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: "The first taste of winter means drivers are suddenly contending with some of the worst road conditions we’ve seen all year.

“Drivers should ensure their tyres have plenty of tread and are inflated to the correct pressure to give them the best possible grip on the road.

“It’s best to stick to major roads, rather than rural areas where surfaces may not be gritted, reduce speeds and leave plenty of space behind the vehicle in front to ensure you have more time to stop.”

“Everyone should travel prepared in case they find themselves broken down at the side of the road: a blanket, warm waterproof coat and gloves, sturdy footwear and a charging cable and mobile power bank are all essentials.”