Yet more snow and ice is set to hit Lancashire, with the Met Office issuing a new 22-hour weather warning.

The warning covers all of Lancashire and will be in force from midday today until 10am tomorrow (November 22).

Wintry showers and icy patches are expected this evening and overnight, leading to travel disruption.

The Met Office has issued a new snow and ice weather warning for Lancashire as the UK braces for Storm Bert | Paul Anthony Spink

Injuries from slips and falls are also likely on untreated surfaces.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Wintry showers are expected to gradually move south this afternoon, then feeding inland from Irish Sea and North Sea coasts at times this evening and overnight, especially through the Cheshire Gap to affect parts of the Midlands and north Wales.

“Where these occur 2-5cm of fresh snow is possible, with this most likely on ground above 100m.”

Storm Bert named

This latest weather warning comes as the UK braces for Storm Bert this weekend.

Named by Ireland's Met Éireann, the second named storm of the season will bring very strong winds, heavy rain and, for a time, snow and freezing rain.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Holley said: “Storm Bert marks a shift to much milder air and wintry hazards will gradually diminish through the weekend, but heavy snowfall is expected across parts of northern England and Scotland for a time on Saturday, especially over higher ground, and warnings are in place.

“Heavy rain through Saturday and Sunday, especially in southern and western parts of the UK, will also bring impacts for some with a number of warnings in place. We expect 50-75mm of rainfall quite widely within the warning areas, but in excess of 100 mm is possible over high ground in parts of Wales and southwest England.

“In addition, rapid melting of lying snow over the weekend and periods of strong winds are likely to exacerbate impacts and bring the potential for travel disruption, as well as flooding for some.”

A yellow weather warning for snow and rain covering most of Lancashire will subsequently be in place from 4am on Saturday until 9am on Sunday.

Chorley, Fleetwood, Lancaster, Morecambe and East Lancashire are among the areas included.

Blackpool, Kirkham and parts of Preston and Leyland are not covered by the warning.

Forecasted warned heavy snow on Saturday, followed by a rapid thaw and subsequent rain on Saturday night, may cause some disruption.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) subsequently issued an amber Cold Health Alert for the North West of England.

This means the forecast weather is “likely to cause significant impacts across health and social care services”.

Most of Lancashire is covered by Saturday's weather warning | Met Office

The alert is due to end at 6pm on November 23.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: "The first taste of winter means drivers are suddenly contending with some of the worst road conditions we’ve seen all year.

“Drivers should ensure their tyres have plenty of tread and are inflated to the correct pressure to give them the best possible grip on the road.

“It’s best to stick to major roads, rather than rural areas where surfaces may not be gritted, reduce speeds and leave plenty of space behind the vehicle in front to ensure you have more time to stop.

“Everyone should travel prepared in case they find themselves broken down at the side of the road: a blanket, warm waterproof coat and gloves, sturdy footwear and a charging cable and mobile power bank are all essentials.”