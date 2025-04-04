Met Office forecast reveals how hot it will be in Blackpool this weekend and next week
Provisional Met Office statistics show that England enjoyed its sunniest March since records began in 1910, with many individual counties also surpassing their sunshine duration records. It was also the UK’s third sunniest March on record and Wales’ second.
It was a very dry month, with only Scotland recording more than half of its meteorological average rainfall.
The dry weather looks set to continue this weekend, with clear sunny skies forecast as temperatures reach 16C.
Met Office Scientist Emily Carlisle said: “Persistent high pressure, along with a lack of fronts arriving from the west, has meant that many have enjoyed a warm, dry, and very sunny March.
“At the beginning of the month, some areas of Cumbria reached 19C, for example, and although temperatures have dipped at times, many have continued to enjoy some warm spring sunshine.”
Saturday:
A chillier start with low cloud in the east.
Cloud will soon melt away, leaving a dry and sunny day.
It will feel cooler than on Friday, with a brisk easterly wind.
Maximum temperature 16C.
Remaining dry and settled on Sunday and into next week.
Chilly nights, though daytime temperatures will edge back up and feel warm in the sunshine.
Breezy at first, then winds easing.
