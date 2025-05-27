Merseyside Police has issued an update on Monday’s awful Liverpool parade incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed that the driver who ploughed into a crowd of Liverpool fans was able to follow an ambulance after a road block was temporarily lifted, Merseyside Police has told a press conference.

Hundreds of thousands of people descended on the city to celebrate the Liverpool’s Premier League win on Monday (May 26) but, after the club’s open Top bus reached its final destination further down The Strand, a car veered into pedestrians on Water Street at around 6.00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aftermath of Liverpool parade incident. | AFP via Getty Images

Constable Jenny Sims told a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that 50 people were treated in hospital, and 11 remain in hospital for their injuries. She said all are in a stable condition and appear to be recovering well.

She said it was believed the car, a Ford Galaxy, followed an ambulance after a road block was temporarily lifted so paramedics could help a man who suffered a suspected heart attack.

Speaking at the press conference, Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill confirmed that a 53-year-old man from West Derby has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs.

Latest information can be found here.