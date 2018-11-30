Merry Cheesemas: Give your cheeseboard a makeover with Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses

After launching the first ever Cheese-egg this Easter, Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses are back, this time to challenge the traditional Christmas’ cheeseboard.





If you want to impress family and friends this year, swap the tired stilton, brie and cheddar selection for three more distinctive and delicious, hand-made Lancashire cheeses.

Matthew Hall, Commercial Manager at Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses says: “We’ve noticed that people are increasingly more adventurous when it comes to cheese. This Christmas, we’ve decided to challenge consumers to swap their cheeseboard classics with Blacksticks Blue, Tasty Lancashire and Kidderton Ash, which are a perfect option for a blue, hard and soft cheese. Three generations of my family have been making cheese, and we are heavily involved in every step of the process right back to the cows, which is definitely reflected in the end result.”

Blacksticks Blue

The blue cheese - Blacksticks Blue

If stilton is your go-to cheese, you’ll love Blacksticks Blue, UK’s first orange blue cheese. It was created by Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses cheese experts who have four generations of knowledge. Made at Wilson Fields Farm with pasteurised cows’ milk from the Butler family pedigree herd, this cheese is bright in its hue, creamy in its texture yet has just enough blue bite to tingle your taste buds.

Available at ASDA, Booths, Co-op (from October) M&S, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, independent delis and http://www.butlerscheeses.co.uk/shop/ RRP: £2.29 per 150g unit.

Our testers described this as “simply Lancashire’s finest cheese” and “the best blue cheese on the market.” It was very smooth, tangy and tasty.

The hard cheese – Trotter Hill Tasty Lancashire

A classic amongst the Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses repertoire, Trotter Hill is characterised by its golden colour, open buttery, crumbly texture and savoury flavour, similar to a cheddar but with that wow factor. The signature recipe was created in 1969. It is made by hand in open vats with the cheese curds being allowed to develop its unique taste and texture over a slow make. Curds are filled into individual moulds and cloth bound in the traditional way, then matured for up to 12 months.

Available at Asda, Booths, Morrisons, M&S Tesco, independent delis and www.butlerscheeses.co.uk/shop/ RRP: £2.20 per 200g unit.

Desks at LP towers remained fairly clean as the cheese was not too crumbly, as the name suggests. It had a moist texture and was of the right mix, with a nice nutty flavour.



The soft cheese – Kidderton Ash

An outstanding goats’ cheese handmade at Wilson Fields Farm, Kidderton Ash is log shaped and features a delicate creamy flavour. The contrast of textures can be enjoyed from the soft white coat, the firmer charcoal ash layer and then the soft luscious centre. The velvety texture of the cheese when young becomes creamier as it matures. It will definitely be a hit amongst brie lovers.

Available at Booths, M&S, Morrisons, Tesco, independent delis and www.butlerscheeses.co.uk/shop/ RRP: £3.25 per 150g unit.

Our tasters enjoyed this. One described it as “cheese to die for,” being extremely creamy with a lovely smooth kick. One taster found it a little too strong, whilst another enjoyed the sensation. It was described as “like brie but tastier.”

5 ways to make the perfect cheeseboard of 2018

Trotter Hill

1. Bigger is better. Always use big chunks of cheese or have full wheels on your board if you have got enough guests – it stays fresher for longer. When going for bigger pieces, three is the magic number – we love having a hard, blue and soft option.



2. Think boards not board. Why not let the cheese do the talking by creating a table-wide spread that will delight your guests? Surprise them with multiple boards rather than just one, pairing each with something a little different to complement your cheese – try black charcoal crackers, pickled and spicy flavours like kimchi and some fresh winter berries for that sweet edge.



3. Room temperature. Like some wines, serve cheese at room temperature to really make the most of its flavour. Take it out of the fridge before Christmas dinner so it will be in its prime after dessert.



4. Not red wine. Although cheese and a good red wine is great, why not try pairing your blue cheese with a Sloe Gin or a goats cheese with a fruity IPA?



Kidderton Ash

5. Blue cheese is for everyone. If stilton is your go-to cheese, you’ll love Blacksticks Blue, the UK’s first orange blue cheese which is creamier in taste. It is also perfect for those who don’t think they like blue cheese, they’ll surprise themselves.