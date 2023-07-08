Blackpool comedy legend Joey Blower said his adult son James died suddenly in Thailand on Monday morning (June 12)

A special memorial service will take place tomorrow to celebrate the life of James Michael Simmons - the son of Blackpool legend Joey Blower.

James’ friends, family and acquaintances in the resort are invited to join in a celebration of life at Viva Blackpool on Sunday, July 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, from 12-4pm, will be an ‘honest eulogy’, showing snippets of James’s life.

James Simmons, 39, passed away in Thailand. Father, Joey Blower, said: "[This picture was] 10 days old and he was happy, smiling and going to school to learn Thai. He was ready for a new chapter in his life"

The invitation is ‘open to anyone who knew James, had heard of James or just wants to support the family’.

Joey said: “The family have been overwhelmed with the compassion and support shown to them over James and look forward to welcoming them at Viva.”

The 60-year-old comedian took an 800 mile round trip on in June to lay his eldest child, to rest in a Buddhist temple, in si as ket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funeral was live-streamed to hundreds of viewers online, with the temple filled with James’s ex - pat friends, and members of the Thai community where he lived, in Pattaya.

Viva Blackpool are hosting a celebration of the life of James Pattaya Doris on Sunday 9th of July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joey said: “Even I didn’t know how popular he’d become in Thailand, despite visiting him every year for the last six years. [It was the] one place he felt happy and called home, which is why we honoured his wishes to remain there."

On June 12, Joey had received a call at 7.30am to say 39-year-old James was unconscious. Phone records showed his last messages were to his apartment reception asking for an ambulance and quickly.

At 10.30, he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on Facebook, Joey said: “We now have peace knowing it wasn’t anything he did, or was pushed to do, but we still grieve like only a few who’ve ever experienced losing a child will comprehend.