Meet thrill-seeking female apprentice testing Blackpool Pleasure Beach rollercoasters
and live on Freeview channel 276
Apprentice engineer, Laura Johnson, shows us around the workshop at one the UK's favourite theme parks, where she tests rides and rollercoasters to keep them running safely. For International Women's Month 2024, the mechanical engineer apprentice shares what it's like to be a woman in a male-dominated industry - while also doing the job she's always dreamed of!
In a short video, Laura shares her advice for other women and gives an insight in to what life's like at Pleasure Beach Resort.
Laura assists in daily, weekly and monthly checks as well as preventative maintenance checks every day before the park opens, which includes work on the wheels, restraints, and breaks of rollercoasters.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.