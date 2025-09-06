Meet the Poulton school’s therapy dog who passed his exams

Floki, the adorable therapy dog at Poulton St Chad’s CE Primary School has achieved a major milestone by earning his Gold Merit Award from local therapy dog training provider KRR in Out Rawcliffe.

The 20-month-old Cavapoo, who lives with headteacher Nicole Bitsakaki has completed his school dog training programme and continues to bring joy and support to pupils and staff alike.

Floki works primarily with family support worker Megan Hardy, playing a vital role in supporting children through tough times helping them regulate emotions and boosting confidence.

Each morning he welcomes children at the school gate offering a friendly face for new starters and helping everyone feel at ease.

In addition to morning greetings Floki is a regular participant in guided reading sessions where pupils enjoy stroking him as they read aloud.

He has even been a source of encouragement on sports day, motivating less confident children to take part.

Mrs Hardy said: “Dogs are known for lifting spirits and picking up people’s emotions when they’re sad or upset.

“Floki is wonderful with the children, letting them fuss and cuddle, especially on difficult days. He provides comfort that helps children open up and share their feelings.”

Floki with his rosette | nw

Floki has also been involved in sessions with visitors from the Dogs Trust, teaching children the correct way to behave around dogs and helping some overcome their fear of animals.

His influence extends beyond emotional support: the school’s weekly Headteacher’s Awards are named after Floki recognising pupils who demonstrate resilience, compassion, kindness, respect or make positive choices.

Headteacher Mrs Bitsakaki said: “Floki loves coming into school, enjoying his walks and all the positive attention from children and staff alike.

“Some children form an instant connection with him, looking forward to seeing him daily. He helps open conversations, provides comfort, and is a genuinely wonderful addition to the school.”

Floki’s dedication, training, and gentle nature have made him an invaluable part-time member of staff at Poulton St Chad’s, spreading smiles and supporting the wellbeing of both pupils and staff.

From cuddles in the staffroom to boosting the confidence of young children, this little Cavapoo has proven that a furry friend can make a big difference.