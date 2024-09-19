Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Lancashire lasses will be entering the famous white tent as part of this year’s Great British Bake Off.

The Channel 4 series kicks off for its 15th series on Tuesday, September 24, and this year features Gill and Sumayah from the Red Rose County.

They hope to emulate the success of Chorley’s John Whaite, who won the show in 2012. He’s gone on to huge TV success, and ranks as the third-highest earner of all GBBO contestants, pulling in an average £1,368 per Instagram post.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back to rate the contestants bakes, with presenters Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding also returning.

Gill

According to the GBBO officials, Gill is convinced that her love of precision data and her inherent creativity are the perfect match for successful baking. They say: “She can’t remember a time when she didn’t bake – growing up, baking was very much a family activity. Since her father passed away in 2015, Gill has used baking as a source of comfort and has put her skills to good use, raising money for Alzheimer’s charities in his memory.

“Pies, cakes and pastry, including her dad’s signature lemon meringue pie, were staples of her childhood, so her baking is very much traditional in style with a modern twist. Her sticky toffee Christmas pudding has been a hit at family celebrations for the past five years” They also say Gill’s claim to fame is that in 1993 she was the UK’s youngest ever driving instructor, aged 21.

Sumayah

Presently on her gap year, Sumayah is indulging her sweet tooth before going onto study dentistry. Channel 4 say: “She lives in Lancashire with her parents and siblings and not only aced her sciences, but is incredibly creative, too – she is a keen sewer, making her own clothes, and has recently taken up photography.

“An entirely self-taught baker, Sumayah meticulously researches her creations, combining myriad techniques and recipes to create an eclectic and imaginative fusion of cultures and flavours. The project that confirmed her love for baking was a macaron tower she made for her aunt’s mehndi wedding celebration – the result stood 1 metre tall, included 240 macarons in four different flavours, and a cascade of flowers.”