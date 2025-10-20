This October, one charity supporter is hoping the Fylde coast will join him in raising vital funds for Brian House Children’s Hospice through a spooky fun fundraiser.

Bailey Wood, 14, has just been named Young Achiever of the Year at the Coastal Radio Local Hero Awards because of his fundraising for Brian House.

He’s been decorating his house for Halloween for as long as he could walk! And for the last five years he has used his Trick or Treat decorations to raise money for Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Bailey Wood and his family pictured handing over a Halloween donation to Brian House Children's Hospice | S

To date, he has raised an incredible £3,000 for Brian House.

Mum Macala said: “To start with, we would get around 50 trick or treaters.

“As time went on more and more people would visit each year. That’s when Bailey decided to use his efforts to raise money for a worthy local charity.

“Now we get up to 500 visitors each year!”

To boost his fundraising, Bailey has started to do a Halloween Night Raffle with prizes donated from generous local businesses.

He has already set up his Just Giving online fundraising page, and this year has set himself a target of £1,202 to take his total fundraising to £4,000.

Bailey, who goes to St George’s School in Blackpool, said: “I started raising money at Halloween as many people could see just how many trick or treaters we had coming, and a few said that you should have a collection bucket for charity.

“It feels fantastic to have raised so much money almost £3,000! I couldn’t have done it without the people who come to trick or treat me and put money in my bucket, and the local businesses who gift a prize for my raffle, which is a new thing I started last year.”

This year, Bailey hopes more households will join in, creating a trick or treat trail with a difference throughout Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

Bailey added: “Other people should do this too; it’s a great opportunity for people to donate if you just have a collection bucket.

“The money helps Brian House so much, to stay open and give the children who go there a fantastic time and to do activities and go on trips. I go to help at fairs and the Christmas party, and the children always look happy and like they are having fun.”

Brian House has a team of people ready to support people who want to use this Halloween to help make a difference to local children living with a life-threatening or life-limiting condition.

Community Engagement Officer, Gemma Webster, said: “Bailey has been an inspiration to us since he first started using his Halloween creativity to raise vital funds for our charity. We’re sure that his efforts will inspire others at this time of year too.”

To support Brian House this Halloween, email [email protected].