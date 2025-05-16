When most people think of Blackpool, iconic images come to mind—fish and chips, the promenade, the illuminations, and hen parties.

But behind the familiar stereotypes, a quieter, more creative transformation is underway. And one artist in particular is helping put the town on the global tattoo map: Przemek “Shamack” Malachowski.

Shamack, originally from Poland, has lived in the UK for over two decades. His artistic journey began in Evesham, but it was Blackpool that truly shaped his career.

He moved to the seaside town to take his tattooing to a professional level, starting out at the well-known studio The Dragons Den. Years later, he took over the business and rebranded it as Inkden Tattoo Studio, which today stands as a hub of innovation and artistic excellence.

Paul, visiting from the United States, during tattoo session with Shamack.

Known for his biomechanical and realistic tattoo styles, Shamack has developed a reputation for pushing creative and technical boundaries. While many artists specialise in one genre, Shamack has mastered a wide range—from traditional Maori to vibrant colour tattoos and intricate portraiture. Yet it’s his biomechanical work that has caught international attention.

Creating tattoos that seem to fuse human skin with machines, Shamack approaches his designs with the precision of a digital sculptor. He is reportedly the only tattoo artist in the world using the 3D modelling software ZBrush to craft his biomechanical concepts—something that Total Tattoo Magazine described as groundbreaking. His pieces are more than tattoos; they are wearable works of art built layer by layer with thoughtful intention and digital mastery.

Warwick, a client from Canada, showing off his finished biomechanical tattoo after a session with Shamack.

Clients travel from all corners of the globe—Canada, Singapore, the United States—to have their skin transformed by Shamack’s hand. His innovative use of natural products and unique tattooing techniques even allow for multi-day, sometimes even multi-week, sessions. What would be exhausting for most becomes achievable thanks to his methodical process and dedication to client care.

But Shamack isn’t just an artist—he’s also a mentor and a catalyst for talent. Over the years, several promising tattooists have trained under him and gone on to pursue successful careers of their own. Among them is Holly Garcia-Vico, a versatile and highly skilled artist who studied Fine Arts at Lancaster University through Blackpool and The Fylde College. Another former apprentice, Yevgeny Shturm, returned to his native Latvia after his time in Blackpool and now runs a tattoo studio in Riga.

Shamack and Holly Garcia-Vico collaborating on a large-scale back piece.

And Shamack’s momentum shows no sign of slowing. He recently returned from a major tattoo convention in New York City and is already preparing for his next international appearance—this time in Venice. For him, tattooing isn’t just a craft, it’s a calling. One that continues to evolve with every stroke, every tool, and every client.

Przemek Shamack Malachowski at his studio.

It’s artists like Shamack who challenge the outdated perception of Blackpool. Behind the arcades and attractions is a rich, thriving creative community—one that deserves recognition. And Shamack isn’t the only one. Blackpool is also home to a growing community of internationally recognised creatives—from street artists and painters to photographers and multimedia storytellers. Though many remain under the radar, their work quietly shapes the town’s cultural identity and extends its reach far beyond the coastline.

In a world where success demands more than just talent—where perseverance, vision, and self-belief are essential—Shamack’s story reminds us that dreams can be realised with dedication and drive. As a town, we should take pride in our creative voices, support them, and give them the recognition they deserve.

Because sometimes, the brightest stars rise from the most unexpected places.