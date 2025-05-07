Meet Spud the cat from Lancashire who stars in BBC's This City Is Ours

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 13:11 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 13:18 BST
Move over Larry the Cat, there’s a new feline in town and he goes by the name of Spud!

Adorable black and white cat with a ‘tash’ Spud from Lancashire has starred in two episodes of the popular BBC drama This City is Ours which is based in Liverpoool.

Superstar cat Spud who has starred in a range of TV shows including BBC's This City is Ours. Superstar cat Spud who has starred in a range of TV shows including BBC's This City is Ours.
Superstar cat Spud who has starred in a range of TV shows including BBC's This City is Ours. | @spudthetashcat Instagram

Chatting to BBC Lancashire Spud’s owner Carol Walker said she could tell her was going to be a star at just 10 weeks old.

She said: “He was such a confident kitten. I thought I’ll sign him up.

“Last year we done nine shoots.”

She added that because he has such as following they have also branched out into Spud ‘purchandise’.

The reality of organised crime is seldom as it is depicted in TV shows like the BBC's critically acclaimed This City is OursThe reality of organised crime is seldom as it is depicted in TV shows like the BBC's critically acclaimed This City is Ours
The reality of organised crime is seldom as it is depicted in TV shows like the BBC's critically acclaimed This City is Ours | BBC

However this is not Spud’s first acting role as he has also starred in BBC’s The Responder with Martin Freeman.

On Saturday Spud teased to his many Facebook followers that he had an ‘exciting week ahead’ and that he was resting in preparation.

He said: “On Tuesday and Wednesday we are off for another top-secret shoot, all I can say is that it is for TV and it is my most demanding role yet so pawsies crossed I am up to it.”

We can’t wait to see what is next for him!

You can find out more about Spud on his Facebook page at Spud, the cat with a “tash” or via his Insta @spudthetashcat.

