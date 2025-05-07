Meet Spud the cat from Lancashire who stars in BBC's This City Is Ours
Adorable black and white cat with a ‘tash’ Spud from Lancashire has starred in two episodes of the popular BBC drama This City is Ours which is based in Liverpoool.
Chatting to BBC Lancashire Spud’s owner Carol Walker said she could tell her was going to be a star at just 10 weeks old.
She said: “He was such a confident kitten. I thought I’ll sign him up.
“Last year we done nine shoots.”
She added that because he has such as following they have also branched out into Spud ‘purchandise’.
However this is not Spud’s first acting role as he has also starred in BBC’s The Responder with Martin Freeman.
On Saturday Spud teased to his many Facebook followers that he had an ‘exciting week ahead’ and that he was resting in preparation.
He said: “On Tuesday and Wednesday we are off for another top-secret shoot, all I can say is that it is for TV and it is my most demanding role yet so pawsies crossed I am up to it.”
We can’t wait to see what is next for him!
You can find out more about Spud on his Facebook page at Spud, the cat with a “tash” or via his Insta @spudthetashcat.
