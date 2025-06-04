Meet Love Island contestant Sophie Lee from Lancashire getting ready to stir up the heat in the villa
Meet 29-year-old motivational speaker and author Sophie Lee from Darwen.
The former student of Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Blackburn who appeared on ITV's The X Factor in 2017, now lives in Manchester.
She previously worked as a fire performer but sustained significant burns in a fire-breathing accident. Since then, she has used her experience to become an activist and advocate for trauma survivors.
What is her type on paper?
She said when she enters the Love Island Villa, she’s looking for “someone who is fun, spontaneous, who has a lot of jokes and who is attentive.”
She said: “At the moment I’m only finding ones draped in red flags and ‘do not cross’ signs.”
Asked if sher were to be the CEO of anything, what would it be?’, she added: “I’m the CEO of empowerment. I want women to feel beautiful and validated in themselves and feel their best self.”
Sophie will be one of 12 singletons entering the Love Island villa in Majorca on Monday.
You can watch her entrance on the show which is hosted by Maya Jama at 9pm on ITVX.
