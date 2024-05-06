Meet Lancashire nurse-turned beautician Mollie Elise who is in the running for FIVE national awards

She also took home the national award for the best overall Aesthetics Clinic in the UK at the National Hair and Beauty Awards last year.
By Emma Downey
Published 6th May 2024, 13:26 BST
Updated 6th May 2024, 13:50 BST
A Lancashire nurse-turned beautician has been nominated for five awards at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.

Mollie Elise Pearsall, 30, who owns Mollie Elise Aesthetics based at Unit 16 Pall Mall, in Chorley, has been nominated for five awards at this year's UK Hair and Beauty awards.Mollie Elise Pearsall, 30, who owns Mollie Elise Aesthetics based at Unit 16 Pall Mall, in Chorley, has been nominated for five awards at this year's UK Hair and Beauty awards.
Mollie Elise Pearsall, 30, who owns Mollie Elise Aesthetics based at Unit 16 Pall Mall, in Chorley, has been nominated for the Best Business Woman of the year in the industry and the Best Aesthetics Practitioner at The Beauty and Aesthetics awards. 

The salon is also up for The Best in Aesthetics, Best for Lips and Most Wanted Aesthetics Clinic.

No stranger to coveting awards, she also took home the national award for the best overall Aesthetics Clinic in the UK at the National Hair and Beauty Awards last year at the Hilton Hotel in Liverpool. Having only opened the salon in September 2021, the former Holy Cross High School pupil who has a degree in Fine Art and a masters degree in Mental Health Nursing draws on her experiences to help empower others by carrying out feel-good cosmetic treatments, including botox, dermal fillers, body enhancements and PRP hair restoration.

She can also assess facial symmetry and provide enhanced, but natural results. Speaking of her impressive nominations she said: “Just to be nominated for these awards is such an honour.

A client's before and after journey to their dream skin.A client's before and after journey to their dream skin.
“After becoming a qualified nurse, I continued to seek opportunities for growth. I trained in phlebotomy and became proficient in drawing blood. I am quite heavily dyslexic, but I love learning new things. It was in aesthetics where I truly found my calling.  

“Opening a business immediately post the covid epidemic has been a whirlwind, but we have grown and gained such a positive reputation faster than I could have ever imagined.

Mollie Elise Aesthetics is based at Unit 16 Pall Mall, in Chorley.Mollie Elise Aesthetics is based at Unit 16 Pall Mall, in Chorley.
“Mollie Elise aesthetics is now expanding, and we have created an amazing team with a passion for helping others.”

“We don’t just work on the appearance; we work on boosting client’s confidence and improving their overall health.”

Asked why she believes she is up for several awards, she added: “Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service, offering reassurance, guidance, and support at every step of the process.

“We strive to create a warm and inclusive atmosphere where clients feel valued, respected, and well-cared for.”

The awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 1, in Birmingham.

