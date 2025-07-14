Meet Homeless Hound's adorable puppy Dane with a huge heart in need of his forever home
Des is a seven-month-old large breed pup who Homeless Hounds dog charity say are pretty sure that he has a ‘lot of Great Dane in him’.
His foster pawrents say that he is ‘an absolute star’ who is toilet trained and will do anything for a treat.
They said: “He is gentle in nature but if he has the zoomies due to his size, its best to move out of the way!
“He will grow into a large strong dog so people with large breed experience are needed for this very handsome chap.
“The pictures don’t do him justice he is beautiful and graceful. He loves his food, and he comes back to you for a cuddle after every meal.”
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
He will make someone the perfect family member. He listens to instructions, he is eager to please and he is very playful around other dogs.
They added: “He’s not clingy in the home and really is the perfect companion. He is a big softy with a huge heart who thinks he’s a lapdog.”
To adopt Des, please complete an application form here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.