A gorgeous Great Dane mix puppy who is described as a ‘big softie’ is after his forever human.

Des is a seven-month-old large breed pup who Homeless Hounds dog charity say are pretty sure that he has a ‘lot of Great Dane in him’.

His foster pawrents say that he is ‘an absolute star’ who is toilet trained and will do anything for a treat.

Meet Homeless Hound's adorable puppy Dane with a huge heart in need of his forever home | Homeless Hounds

They said: “He is gentle in nature but if he has the zoomies due to his size, its best to move out of the way!

“He will grow into a large strong dog so people with large breed experience are needed for this very handsome chap.

“The pictures don’t do him justice he is beautiful and graceful. He loves his food, and he comes back to you for a cuddle after every meal.”

Des is described as a 'big softie with a huge heart' | Homeless Hounds

He will make someone the perfect family member. He listens to instructions, he is eager to please and he is very playful around other dogs.

They added: “He’s not clingy in the home and really is the perfect companion. He is a big softy with a huge heart who thinks he’s a lapdog.”

To adopt Des, please complete an application form here.