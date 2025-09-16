Cuteness overload alert: there’s a dog named Fudge and he needs a home.

Adorable Homeless Hounds resident Labrador-cross Fudge is looking for his very special home.

He’s only a young lad and has a significant fan following amongst the volunteer dog walkers!

He is described as an “incredibly good natured fella” who absolutely loves human attention and outings to a secure dog field.

He enjoys destroying soft toys but will happily settle chewing tougher toys and bones which help him calm.

He is always very welcoming to both familiar and unfamiliar people, he greets them with a smile and a waggy tail!

A spokesperson for Homeless Hounds said: “Fudge is a big bundle of love. He absolutely loves human interaction and is always eager to please.

“He is looking for someone to share adventures with, followed by a cuddle on the sofa. He is strong on the lead, but we are sure his lead manners will improve quickly with some training.

“We are looking for a home where Fudge would be the only dog.

“He is a typical labrador cross when it comes to food! He is highly motivated by a tasty treat which will be a great tool when it comes to continuing his training.”

To find out more about this handsome boy and how to adopt him click here.