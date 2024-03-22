Meet Chester Zoo's first ever snow leopards Yashin and Nubra
and live on Freeview channel 276
A zoo has welcomed two snow leopards for the first time in its 93-year history.
Footage shared by Chester Zoo shows big cats male leopard Yashin and female leopard Nubra prowling around their new purpose-built enclosure, designed to mimic the mountainous Himalayan terrain.
It’s the first time in the conservation charity’s 93-year history that its carnivore experts have ever cared for the highly threatened big cats.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. Sign up for our free newsletters now Now, the zoo has released the first images of the iconic cats exploring their expansive new home, which is set to open to the public on Monday 25 March. Mike Jordan, Director of Animals and Plants at the zoo, said: "The arrival of snow leopards is a huge milestone in our zoo’s long history and signifies our commitment to protecting another of the world’s most threatened big cat species.
"Yashin and Nubra are both just over 18 months old, so they’re incredibly playful, inquisitive and full of energy."
The zoo said it hoped its efforts would help the vulnerable species to thrive in the wild.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.