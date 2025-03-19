Meet Bertie the dog - the new canine mascot for Keep Blackpool Tidy!

By Shelagh Parkinson

Local Democracy Reporter Blackpool

Published 19th Mar 2025, 13:13 BST

The Keep Blackpool Tidy campaign has a new mascot - with Bertie the dog now leading the way on ensuring the resort's streets are clean.

The mascot has been introduced by Enveco, which is in charge of street cleansing on behalf of the council, to encourage residents to take pride in the town and also to promote responsible dog ownership.

Keep Blackpool Tidy mascot Bertieplaceholder image
Keep Blackpool Tidy mascot Bertie | Enveco

Bertie will play a key role in Enveco's 'Bag It, Bin It' campaign to ensure dog owners clean up after their pets and always carry bags to use when clearing up dog fouling on the streets.

Young Blackpool resident Eva Mawdsley was given the special honour of naming Bertie after she was nominated for a Keep Britain Tidy award for her efforts to tackle dog fouling in Anchorsholme.

Eva Mawdsley with Bertie the Keep Blackpool Tidy mascotplaceholder image
Eva Mawdsley with Bertie the Keep Blackpool Tidy mascot | Enveco

Last year, she contacted her local councillor Paul Galley with a proposal to install a bin which was considered by Enveco. While the location chosen by Eva proved unsuitable, Enveco marked it with a Bag It, Bin It stencil instead.

Eva was awarded a Young Litter Legend certificate by Keep Britain Tidy in recognition of her efforts. As well as naming Bertie, she created a new slogan: “Bag It, Bin It with Bertie in Blackpool.”

For more information about the Keep Blackpool Tidy campaign, visit: www.enevconw.co.uk

