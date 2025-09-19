This month Lancashire Police welcomed 16 new Police Constables in the latest attestation ceremonies held at the force headquarters, Hutton.

The 16 new PCs have completed a Professional Policing Degree, and are now part way through completing an 11-week course with Lancashire Police before they start working out in the community.

The 16 Lancashire Police officers pictured at the Attestation Ceremony. | Lancashire Police

The new cohort of PCs were sworn in in the presence of a presiding magistrate, members of our Chief Officer Team and the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire, Clive Grunshaw.

The attestation ceremony was held at Lancashire Police Headquarters on Thursday, September 4.

The new officers promised to uphold the key values and principles that the Constabulary expects from all within the organisation.

The pledge made by every new officer underlines their commitment to serve Lancashire Constabulary and the public with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality throughout their time in post.

The attestation ceremony is an important moment for all Police Officers as they embark on a career in policing.

Now that they have sworn an oath to the King, the new recruits have been granted their policing powers, including the power to arrest.

Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett, who attended the attestation ceremony, said: “It’s a real privilege to welcome our newest officers to Lancashire Constabulary.

“Each of them has worked incredibly hard to complete their Professional Policing Degree and is now progressing through our intensive training programme, preparing to serve our communities with professionalism and pride.

Attestation is a proud and symbolic moment in every officer’s journey — it marks the beginning of a career dedicated to public service. These new recruits will play a vital role in keeping Lancashire safe, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make across the county.”

Clive Grunshaw, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire, was also at the ceremony added: “It’s inspiring to see the passion and commitment our new officers bring as they begin their careers.

“They’re ready to work hard to protect the people of Lancashire, tackle crime, and prevent harm in our communities.

“As the public’s voice in policing, I’m committed to making Lancashire safer through strong leadership, rigorous scrutiny, and effective policing.

“Every officer and staff member has a vital role in delivering on the priorities that matter most to our residents and I will hold the Chief Constable to account for achieving the highest standards across the county.”