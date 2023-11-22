The ring made of over precious metal including silver was found by amateur treasure hunter Mr James Lane on land in Bispham in September 2020.

A 300-year-old ring used in medieval times for hunting has been declared treasure by a Lancashire coroner.

The ring was used by people using hawks to kill other animal and attached a leash to one of the bird's prior to it being released to hunt its prey.

The ring made of over precious metal including silver was found by amateur treasure hunter Mr James Lane on land in Bispham in September 2020, Assistant Blackpool coroner Andrew Cousins heard at Blackpool Town Hall.

Mr Cousins said the treasure trove inquest was "an unusual hearing" for him to undertake.

He heard from expert Heather Beaton from Liverpool Museum who dated the piece as dating from between 1500 to 1700.

She told the hearing that similar finds with over 10 per cent precious metal in its make up had bee registered a treasure.

The coroner was told that finder Mr Lane had lawful access to the land he found the ring known as a "verbel" was found.

