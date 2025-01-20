Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A highly-acclaimed Meatloaf tribute singer has revealed the late star’s role in saving his life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Young from Blackpool – considered by many to be the UK’s leading Meatloaf tribute – was approached by the BBC for an interview on the day of the veteran US rocker’s death, 20 January 2022.

It was only when he closely watched a recording of the interview that he noticed a strange gap in his teeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top Meatloaf tribute singer Peter Young says his idol helped save his life | Third party

Just weeks later he was given the devastating news that he had Stage 4 Mouth Cancer and doctors told him he’d never sing again.

But after two years’ recovery, hours of rehearsals, and continued positivity he recently played his first major gig since the heartbreaking diagnosis.

Now today Peter is releasing his debut self-written single to mark the 3rd anniversary of Meatloaf’s death.

And he’s revealed how Meatloaf’s role in his life undoubtedly saved him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter, 66, from Blackpool, said: “I firmly believe that if it hadn’t been for that tribute interview, I wouldn’t have noticed the problem with my teeth which led to the shocking diagnosis.

“I didn’t have any symptoms and didn’t feel unwell. It was only when I saw myself singing that I realised something was wrong.”

Meatloaf helped save my life, says Blackpool man | Third party

Apart from his time out of the industry, recovering from his health setback, Peter has been on the national circuit for more than 30 years.

He has spent decades entertaining audiences in pubs and venues, but he started honing his act as a dedicated Meatloaf tribute performer just over 15 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During that time he has toured the UK with his band, making a name for himself as one of the very best in the UK.

Looking back on his serious health scare, Peter added: “I’ll happily say, Meatloaf saved not only my career but my life as well!”

Peter’s new song is one he wrote himself, a tribute to Meatloaf called ‘January 20th’, which is available on all online music platforms.