McDonald’s have announced that four new menu items are coming to the Happy Meal® across its Lancashire stores as part of a McDonald’s UK trial - and they will all be available on the main menu too!

Happening exclusively in the North West region of the UK and in selected restaurants in ROI, the new food trial will last for 14 weeks from May 28.

187 restaurants across Lancashire, Cheshire, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Merseyside, and the Republic of Ireland will be the first to get their taste buds on the following new items...

Fish bites

Five bite-sized pollock pieces in a crisp panko breadcrumb coating and served with a choice of dip, choose between BBQ, Sweet & Sour, Sweet Curry and Ketchup.

As well as joining the Happy Meal menu, Fish Bites will also be available in a serving of 9 as a side on the main menu for £5.79.

Mayo Chicken

Although already an iconic staple on the Saver Menu for £1.39, the Mayo Chicken now joins the Happy Meal menu for the first time too.

Mayo Chicken features crispy coated chicken with lettuce and cool mayo in a super soft bun.

Flavoured milk

McDonald’s say there is no better way to accompany a Happy Meal than with a Flavoured Milk .

Available in Chocolate, Strawberry and Banana with natural flavourings and no added sugar. A dairy delicious addition that might just steal the show.

To buy the new cost £1.69.

The new items coming to the Happy Meal: Fish Bites, Chicken Mayo, milk (plain, Chocolate, Strawberry or Banana) drink and Orange or Mango & Pineapple McFreezy side.

McFreezy

As part of the launch, McDonald’s is also introducing the McFreezy, a frozen ice dessert made with fruit juice and puree, available in either Orange or Mango & Pineapple flavour.

Described as “utterly refreshing and perfect to cool off with this summer”, McFreezy will also be available on the main menu for £1.59.

