Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aardman and Mattel are teaming up to co-develop a brand-new stop motion 3D animated television series featuring Pingu.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new animated series will be inspired by Mattel’s loveable and mischievous young penguin who lives in the snow and ice of the South Pole.

Often finding himself in tricky and comical situations, Pingu meets the challenges of life head on along with his mom, dad, little sister Pinga, and all his friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aardman and Mattel have teamed up to co-develop a brand-new animated television series featuring Pingu | Mattel

Sarah Cox, Chief Creative Director of Aardman, said: “At Aardman, we love collaborating with IP that shares our commitment to humour, charm and great storytelling.

“From our earliest conversations with Mattel, we felt an immediate and strong connection in our shared love of Pingu, the authentic appeal of the original IP, and comedy that transcends language barriers to speak to audiences everywhere.

“Aardman and Pingu is such a natural and enticing combination. The charm of the stop frame animation along with the quirky irreverence and character driven storytelling aligns perfectly with our creative approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are so many stories yet to tell, we can’t wait to get started.”

The television series will be co-developed by Sarah Cox and Alan Thorpe for Aardman, and Sidney Clifton, Rob David and Melanie Shannon for Mattel Television Studios.

First created in the 1980s, Pingu became a global sensation for his playful humor and his unique “Penguinese” language that is universally understood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over recent years, Pingu has emerged as a fan-favorite on social media, where his mischievous antics and iconic "Noot Noot!" have sparked viral content and global engagement.

Pingu has captured the hearts of both longtime fans and new audiences worldwide, solidifying his place in pop culture.

Mattel acquired Pingu through its purchase of HIT Entertainment in 2011, adding this beloved character to Mattel’s catalog of iconic brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer of Mattel, said: “When we set out to bring Pingu back, partnering with the top-tier creative team at Aardman was a must

“With Aardman’s stop motion magic and Pingu’s universal charm that has made him a social media hit, we are excited to create fresh snow-filled stories about our favorite penguin that are sure to warm hearts worldwide.”