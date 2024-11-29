Martin Kemp wows thousands at Accrington Christmas lights switch-on with 'Back to the 80s' show

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Nov 2024, 17:44 BST

More than 12,000 people turned out to watch Martin Kemp perform at the Accrington Christmas lights switch-on.

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp took to the stage at 7pm and put on a DJ performance to remember on Thursday, with those attending singing and dancing along to classics from the 80s.

The performance ended an incredible night of entertainment in the town, with visitors enjoying almost four hours of non-stop entertainment on the mega main stage.

Take a look at our gallery below:

People came out in their thousands to see Martin Kemp.

1. Accrington Christmas lights switch-on

The line-up saw dance performances, fire breathers, Frozen sing-a-longs, spoken word performances, football giveaways with Accrington Stanley and Accrington Stanley Women, drummers, singers, a collective school choir and an ABBA tribute, ahead of Martin Kemp's stunning performance.

2. Accrington Christmas lights switch-on

More than 12,000 people attended the event.

3. Accrington Christmas lights switch-on

Anna and Elsa from Frozen also made a special appearance.

4. Accrington Christmas lights switch-on

The night ended with a sensational fireworks display and snow machine.

5. Accrington Christmas lights switch-on

Accrington enjoyed a spectacular start to the festive season.

6. Accrington Christmas lights switch-on

Related topics:AccringtonLancashire
