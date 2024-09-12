GB Olympian, Greg Rutherford, has tried out the ‘Happy Hormone’ formula in the ideal test environment onboard an ocean cruise ship and to encourage people to boost happiness by trying something new, he’s joining forces with the UK cruise line to offer free excursions to customers

Marella Cruises’ research has revealed that over half of Brits (59%) admit that they often feel bored in a routine at home and over half of the nation (66%) yearn to feel more consistently motivated and positive.

Five hormones hold the key to promoting positive feelings and to help the nation get their daily ‘fab five’ dose, Sheffield University psychologist, Dr Michael Bonshor, has come up with formula to help us boost our happy hormones. According to Dr Bonshor, dubbed the ‘Professor of Wellbeing’ fresh air + sunlight + socialising + memory-making + new experiences + pleasant environment + rest +/- exercise = long lasting positive hormones,

But Marella Cruises research has revealed that we find it hard to combine these elements on a daily basis and maintain the positive hormones, resulting in a happiness deficit.

The survey shows that nearly half of the nation (40%) say they haven’t had a new experience in over a year, with data showing that nearly three quarters of Brits (74%) want new experiences during their holiday. The research also uncovered that the biggest barriers to happiness are not enough holidays (34%), no time to rest (32%) and work stresses (28%).

Dr Bonshor, ‘Professor of Wellbeing’ from the University of Sheffield said: “Holidays are an ideal way to escape the mundane and access the positive hormones that help us to feel good and improve our wellbeing. The ‘happiness hormone’, serotonin, improves our mood and is activated by being outdoors. The ‘reward and pleasure hormones’ (dopamine and endorphins) circulate when we do things that we enjoy and sharing enjoyable experiences with other people releases oxytocin. Wherever we are in the world, we can find moments in our everyday lives to encourage our bodies to release the positive hormones that help us to enjoy life to the full.”

GB Olympian and Marella Cruises’ ambassador, Greg Rutherford, who has recently faced injury impacting his positivity followed the ‘Happy-Hormone’ formula onboard a Marella cruise. He took part in new activities on a jeep safari in Turkey and cultural wine tasting in the heart of Cyprus in the city of Limassol, as well as meeting crew and fellow cruisers, checking out the entertainment, taking in plenty of fresh sea air and getting lots of restorative sleep.

Greg Rutherford said “A cruise is a fantastic environment to boost those happy hormones and test out the formula. Exploring new ports every day, taking in the sea air and trying new experiences has let me gain those positive hormones. Marella Cruises’ ‘Happy-Hormone’ formula can also be applied even at home, from finding the time to get exercise or even looking back at old pictures and videos from memories, the nation can follow this formula to boost their hormones back in the UK.”

Rutherford is encouraging the nation to take time to boost their positivity and to help people embrace new experiences, he will be giving away 20 free excursions to customers who book a Marella cruise during the month of September.

To find out more about Marella Cruises’ free excursion give away and the ‘Happy Hormone’ formula visit the Marella Cruises site here.