Mardi Gras Bar and Hotel holding a free community day during Blackpool's Pride 2024 event

By Richard Hunt
Published 22nd May 2024, 18:26 BST
Blackpool's Mardi Gras Bar is staging a free community day for Pride 24
A Blackpool bar is staging a free day-long event to coincide with the town’s annual Pride celebrations - and Su Pollard and Cheryl Ferguson will be guest stars.

The Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde Pride Festival 2024 is being held over the weekend of Saturday June 8 and Sunday June 9.

To mark the occasion, the Mardi Gras Bar and Hotel on Lord Street is staging its free community day on Sunday June 9, from noon until 8pm.

Mardi Gras owner John Street said: “We will have the street closed off and there will be 21 acts, plenty of stalls and hot food available.

“Entry is free to all and the aim is simply for the community to have a great time - everyone is welcome.”

Blackpool's Mardi Gras Bar is staging a free community day for Pride 24

TV and stage actress Su Pollard and Cheryl Ferguson, who played Heather in East Enders, will make guest appearances.

Among the acts performing will be Angie Brown, best known for her collaboration with Bizarre Inc for the song, I’m Gonna Get You.

Ross Alexander and the Blitz Kidz, The X Factor’s Samantha Atkinson and Katherine Ellis (featured singer with Freemasons) will also be among those performing.

