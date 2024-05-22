Blackpool's Mardi Gras Bar is staging a free community day for Pride 24

A Blackpool bar is staging a free day-long event to coincide with the town’s annual Pride celebrations - and Su Pollard and Cheryl Ferguson will be guest stars.

The Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde Pride Festival 2024 is being held over the weekend of Saturday June 8 and Sunday June 9.

To mark the occasion, the Mardi Gras Bar and Hotel on Lord Street is staging its free community day on Sunday June 9, from noon until 8pm.

Mardi Gras owner John Street said: “We will have the street closed off and there will be 21 acts, plenty of stalls and hot food available.

“Entry is free to all and the aim is simply for the community to have a great time - everyone is welcome.”

TV and stage actress Su Pollard and Cheryl Ferguson, who played Heather in East Enders, will make guest appearances.

Among the acts performing will be Angie Brown, best known for her collaboration with Bizarre Inc for the song, I’m Gonna Get You.