A popular Blackpool restaurant is serving up a new reason to dine out on Thursdays with the launch of a weekly steak night offer.

Marco Pierre White’s New York Italian, based on Talbot Road, is introducing a two-course steak frites menu designed to give diners an early start to the weekend.

Executive head chef Phil Andrews said: “Steak has remained one of the most popular dinner items for decades and the UK’s appetite for a juicy, expertly cooked cut is as popular as ever.

“The idea behind our new Steak Night is to give guests the chance to kick off their weekends by enjoying a delicious but simply cooked steak in the glamourous surroundings of a Marco Pierre White restaurant.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy a meal out, afterwork treat or even the date night you’ve talked about for months. We’d like to think we’re making Thursday officially Steak Night here in Blackpool.”

The menu, priced at £25 per person, begins with a light green salad featuring truffle dressing, candied walnuts and salt-baked beetroot.

This is then followed by steak frites which is a flat iron or rump steak served with Koffmann fries and either a peppercorn or béarnaise sauce.

Phil added: “We use the finest quality reserve beef from Campbell Brothers which has been providing steaks since 1902.

The exclusively grass-fed steer and heifer cattle is traditionally aged and then graded to Marco’s exacting standards.

“Finally, it’s seasoned and cooked to the guest’s liking before resting by our expertly trained grill chefs all of which helps elevate guests’ mid-week dining experience.”

Further details are available at: mpwrestaurants.co.uk/blackpool/restaurant-deals/steak-night