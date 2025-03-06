Marco Pierre White: I'm making mother's day special in Blackpool to honour my mum

Families looking to show their mums just how much they mean to them can create lasting memories at one of Blackpool's favourite restaurants this Mothering Sunday.

Chef and restaurateur Marco Pierre White - driven by the memory of his own mother, Maria Rosa Gallina - understands the importance of cherishing loved ones.

He believes in making the most of the time spent with those who guide and support us.

The team at Marco Pierre White’s New York Italian restaurant on Talbot Road is preparing for one of its busiest days of the year.

Guests will be able to enjoy a delicious family meal while treating the most important person in their lives to a special experience.

Phil Andrews, Executive Head Chef, said: “Our Sunday lunches are always popular, and this Mothering Sunday will be no exception. We’ll be serving all day, and mums will also be treated to a complimentary glass of fizz on arrival to make them feel even more special.”

In his book The Devil in the Kitchen, Marco Pierre White shared how it wasn’t until he was 31 that he truly understood the profound impact of his mother’s life and death on his own.

Marco Pierre White's New York Italian in Blackpool is the perfect venue to create lasting memories this Mothering Sunday | Contributed

Phil explained: “Treating your mum to a nice Sunday meal in a relaxed environment is a lovely way to show how much you care.

“Mums are always running around after everyone else and often don’t take any time for themselves. A meal out will show her that she can be looked after too and give her a day to remember.

“That’s why we’ll be pulling out all the stops so that from the moment guests arrive they are made to feel special, especially the mums.

“Those who would like to carry on celebrating the leading lady in their lives could consider coming back another time and enjoy our afternoon tea.

“Offering a mix of sweet and savoury treats it has become very popular in recent years and is another way to show how much you care.”

For further information or to book, visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/new-york-italian/blackpool