Man’s body recovered from Blackpool sea as police and paramedics swarm promenade
A man’s body was sadly recovered from the sea in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:29 BST
Police were called to a report a body had been found in the sea off Blackpool Promenade at around 12pm on Wednesday (April 5).
Emergency services attended and the body of a man was recovered from the water.
He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.