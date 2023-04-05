News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
33 minutes ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
1 hour ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
1 hour ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
4 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
7 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested

Man’s body recovered from Blackpool sea as police and paramedics swarm promenade

A man’s body was sadly recovered from the sea in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:29 BST

Police were called to a report a body had been found in the sea off Blackpool Promenade at around 12pm on Wednesday (April 5).

Emergency services attended and the body of a man was recovered from the water.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A man’s body was sadly recovered from the sea in Blackpool (Credit: Google)A man’s body was sadly recovered from the sea in Blackpool (Credit: Google)
A man’s body was sadly recovered from the sea in Blackpool (Credit: Google)
Most Popular

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family at this sad and difficult time.”

BlackpoolPoliceEmergency servicesBlackpool PromenadeLancashire Police