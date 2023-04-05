Police were called to a report a body had been found in the sea off Blackpool Promenade at around 12pm on Wednesday (April 5).

Emergency services attended and the body of a man was recovered from the water.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A man’s body was sadly recovered from the sea in Blackpool (Credit: Google)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.