Man's body found on Fylde coast beach after five-hour sea search

Although still to be formally identified, it is thought to be that of a 19-year-old man from Bolton who was reported missing from Rossall Beach, between Cleveleys and Fleetwood, around 3.30pm on Saturday,

Coastguard crews from Fleetwood and Knott End, RNLI volunteers from Blackpool and the Coastguard search and rescue helicopter joined police in the search and were stood down shortly before 9pm when the body was found close to where the man was reported missing.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The circumstances are not thought to be suspicious and our thoughts are with the man's family at this time."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rossall beach

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.