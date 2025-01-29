'Manipulative' rapist jailed following campaign of coercion and control against woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A “manipulative” rapist has been jailed following a campaign of coercion and control against a woman over several years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amaniel Tewelde first sexually assaulted the woman despite her pleading with him to stop after they met up in the Salford area in 2014.

A similar incident occurred at a later date. Tewelde began touching her but the woman was scared of how he would react if she resisted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amaniel Tewelde has been jailed for 15 years for rape and a campaign of coercion and control against a woman over several years | Greater Manchester Police

Tewelde once again disregarded her pleas to stop and raped her.

In the ensuing weeks and months, Tewelde continued his “controlling and coercive behaviour”.

Due to Tewelde's abusive behaviour, detectives said the woman ended up fearing for her life if she did not listen to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He raped her once more in Blackpool that same year, leaving the woman “withdrawn” and without anyone to talk to.

In September 2020, the woman went to Greater Manchester Police, prompting an investigation by the force's Salford division.

Tewelde, of Gerald Road, Salford, was subsequently arrested and charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was found guilty in November of two counts of rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and perverting the course of justice following a trial at Manchester Minshull Street Court.

He was jailed for 15 years and also given a restraining order.

Det Sgt Graham Parry, from GMP's Salford district, said: “Tewelde's disgusting and manipulative actions led to a woman feeling unsafe and with nowhere to turn to, leaving her isolated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By alternating between caring and controlling, Tewelde left the woman feeling trapped and I am glad he is now finally behind bars where he belongs.

“I would like to commend DC Evans and DC Taylor, who have been instrumental in getting this case over the line.

“After years of suffering abuse at the hands of him, this woman was finally allowed a voice.

“She was listened to and got to tell her story in a court of law where justice could finally be served.

“This has been an incredibly tough journey for her, but we are all so thankful for her perseverance as this has allowed her to have a safer future for her and her family.”