Lancashire Police launch manhunt for missing sex offender James Boulton from Blackpool
A manhunt is underway for a missing sex offender in Blackpool.
James Boulton, 37, is wanted for failing to comply with notification requirements of the sex offender’s register.
He is 5ft 11, of medium build, and has tattoos on his right arm and on both shoulder blades.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Have you seen James Boulton?
“Any sightings of Boulton, please call 101 or email MOSOVOWest@lancashire.police.uk.”