Manhunt for pervert who groped and chased schoolgirl

A man touched himself inappropriately in front of a group of young girls and groped one of them in Blackpool.

A man approached a group of three girls aged seven to 14 at the junction of Highgate and Squires Gate Lane between 4.45pm and 5.20pm on September 5, police said.

He sexually assaulted one of them before running off towards Cartmell Fold.

The three girls crossed the road towards some bushes near Morrisons supermarket car park when the man reappeared, touching himself inappropriately.

The girls ran inside a shop at Squires Gate retail park, later leaving and walking on Squires Gate Lane. The same man then emerged and chased them towards Domino’s Pizza on Abbey Road before fleeing.

The man is described as white, with a thin build and short blonde hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and navy blue shorts.

Police are appealing for information in connection with the incident.

PC Lauren James, of Blackpool Police, said: “This was a shocking and upsetting ordeal for the girls involved and we want to find the man responsible. The offences took place close to a very busy junction with a number of motorists in the area.

“Did you see what happened? Did you see the man described? Please come forward and contact us. Any information could be key in finding the man responsible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WA1821552 or email5180@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org