Manchester to Blackpool bike ride co-founder prepares for 40th anniversary ride, just days before turning 70.

A Wigan man who helped launch the original Manchester to Blackpool charity bike ride in 1985 is preparing to complete the iconic journey for the 40th time, just four days before his 70th birthday.

Tony O’Dwyer, a retired landscaper from Wigan, co-founded the first ever ride with six friends setting off from Albert Square in Manchester city centre and finishing on the Blackpool seafront.

Tony O’Dwyer and his bike, Glodean. | The Christie Charity

As the event marks its 40th anniversary on Sunday 13 July, Tony is calling on fellow original riders: Mike, Barry, Susan, John, Margaret, and Christine to reconnect and mark the milestone together.

Tony said: “It started as just a fun day out with mates and no fancy gear, just bikes, grit, and a bit of madness.

“We passed through Leigh, Standish, Preston, and St Annes, stopping at pubs and windmills, just enjoying the ride.

“The Christie prolonged my dad’s life, so I am proud to do the bike every year for the charity and so happy to see so many people get up and out on their bikes too.

“I wish everyone who is going on the ride this year the best of luck and remember it’s a wonderful day out - a gentle ride, not a race - it’s more important you finish for The Christie than break any records! I can’t wait to do it for the 40 th time!”

Over the decades the ride has evolved into a major annual fundraising event supporting various charities.

For Tony the cause has always been personal. He rides in honour of his late father, Franco, who was cared for by The Christie after being diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Since Franco’s passing 10 years ago, Tony has remained a passionate supporter of The Christie Charity.

This year’s 60 mile ride will once again see Tony on the same bike he’s ridden every year since the event began.

Affectionately named ‘Glodean’, the bike has become a symbol of his commitment. Even during the COVID pandemic, Tony completed the route solo when the event was postponed.

Tony’s wife Julie, to whom he’s been married for 23 years has supported him throughout his fundraising journey.

He also volunteers for ‘Gearing Up’, a social enterprise in Wigan that helps young people through bike repair and mentoring.

Mass participation events officer at The Christie Charity, Josh Hughff said: “Tony is an incredible ambassador for the Charity and for this event.

“His dedication over four decades is inspiring, and we’re honoured he continues to ride in support of The Christie Charity. His story is a reminder of the lasting power of community, memory, and giving back.”

To join Tony and ‘Team Christie’ this year, or to support the charity, visit their website: www.christies.org/the-christie-charity.