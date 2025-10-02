Manchester synagogue attack: Greater Manchester Police issue update over device worn by suspect
The latest development comes after two people were killed and four others seriously injured during a car and knife attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall on Thursday – the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.
A GMP spokesperson said: “We can now confirm that the device the suspect was wearing was not viable.
“Plato has been stood down, however major incident status remains.
“We are working to get answers to other questions asked earlier as soon as we are able to and will update you proactively.”
Attacker shot dead within minutes
Police said armed officers responded within minutes of the first 999 call and fatally shot the suspect within seven minutes of the incident beginning.
Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson confirmed that two members of the Jewish community had died and that four others remained in hospital.
He said the force knew the identity of the attacker but could not yet disclose it “for safety reasons at the scene.”
The suspect, who appeared to be wearing an explosive vest, was shot after reportedly driving a car into pedestrians before launching a knife attack.
GMP later confirmed the vest was a hoax device.
Social media footage from the scene showed armed officers shouting at members of the public to “get back” amid fears the suspect was wearing a bomb.
Scene of chaos on Yom Kippur
The attack, which took place while worshippers were observing Yom Kippur, saw the suspect attempt to enter the synagogue before being stopped by security staff and police.
“There were a large number of worshippers attending the synagogue at the time of this attack,” said Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson.
“Thanks to the immediate bravery of security staff and the worshippers inside, as well as the fast response of the police, the attacker was prevented from gaining access.
“All those inside were safely contained until police were able to confirm that it was safe to leave.”
Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as the attacker exited a crashed vehicle and began stabbing people nearby.
Chava Lewin, who lives next to the synagogue, said: “The second he got out of the car he started stabbing anyone near him.
“He went for the security guard and tried to break into the synagogue.”
Arrests and heightened security
Counter-terrorism police confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with the attack.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said additional police units would be deployed to synagogues across the UK in the wake of the incident.
The King and Queen said they were “deeply shocked” by the “appalling incident,” while the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a message saying their “thoughts are with the victims and families.”
The Community Security Trust, which monitors antisemitism in the UK, described the incident as an “appalling attack on the holiest day of the Jewish year.”
GMP said a bomb disposal unit was deployed as a precaution, and a loud explosion heard at the scene was linked to police gaining access to the suspect’s vehicle.