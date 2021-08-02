LiveManchester City v Blackpool RECAP: Updates as Seasiders take on Pep Guardiola's men in final pre-season friendly
Blackpool end their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions Manchester City tonight.
Follow our blog below for live updates...
Man City v Blackpool - live updates
- LIVE: Man City 4-1 Blackpool
- Seasiders face Premier League champions in final pre-season friendly
- Game kicks off at 6pm at Man City’s Academy Stadium
FULL TIME
Seasiders competed well, but City proved too strong. Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez in particular a step above.
Now the attention switches to the league opener at Bristol City.
87 - Close
Jerry Yates pulls it back to strike partner Tyreece John-Jules inside the six-yard box. The Arsenal man swivels to create space, but can only shoot wide. Close.
85 - Another chance
Daniel Grimshaw gets a touch to Riyad Mahrez’s rising strike. Pool are holding on a bit here.
84 - Over
Morgan Rogers should make it five, but he blazes over Daniel Grimshaw’s goal. James Husband was the man to give the ball away, gifting City possession in a dangerous area of the pitch.
74 - Goal Man City (4-1)
Ilkay Gundogan again, tapping home. Looked to be a blatant foul on Callum Connolly, but the referee allows it. Little harsh.
68 - Changes
ON: Richard Keogh, Callum Connolly, Keshi Anderson, CJ Hamilton and Jerry Yates
OFF: Sky Sinclair, Marvin Ekpiteta, Josh Bowler, Sonny Carey and Shayne Lavery
67 - Waste
Shayne Lavery, Pool’s standout performer on the night, flashes a dangerous ball across the face of the Man City goal. No teammate is there to take advantage though.
64 - Chance
Blackpool break through Josh Bowler down the right. He pulls the ball back to Tyreece John-Jules whose effort takes a deflection which directs it straight to keeper Zack Steffen. Unlucky.
62 - Saved
Sam Edozie pulls the ball back into the path of Fernandinho, whose first-time effort takes a wicked deflection. Daniel Grimshaw shows good footwork though to make the save.
61 - Ouch
It doesn’t get much easier for the Seasiders. Pep Guardiola has just introduced Bernardo Silva from the bench.
58 - Goal Man City (3-1)
That’s a lovely goal, it has to be said.
Riyad Mahrez picks out Ilkay Gundogan with a pinpoint cross and the German sweeps home into the bottom corner, despite Daniel Grimshaw’s best efforts.
55 - Chance
Riyad Mahrez’s cross deflects and loops up towards the back post, where Ilkay Gundogan stoops low to head the ball back into the six-yard box. Marvin Ekpiteta is there to clear though.
48 - Goal Man City (2-1)
The hosts are back in front. City work the ball well from left to right, leaving Riyad Mahrez in acres of space. James Husband can’t close him down quickly enough and Mahrez picks has time and space to take the ball down before drilling past Daniel Grimshaw. Excellently taken, it has to be said.
We’re back underway
Man City get the second-half underway.
Daniel Grimshaw, James Husband, Grant Ward and Tyreece John-Jules are all on at the break. Stuart Moore, Luke Garbutt, Reece James and Oliver Sarkic are the three to make way.
HALF TIME
And that brings an end to an entertaining first half.
The Seasiders got off to the worst possible start, conceding after just three minutes. But they slowly but surely grew into the game and got themselves back on level terms courtesy of Luke Garbutt’s penalty.
They had two or three good moments since then, too.