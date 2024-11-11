We’ve been out and about on the opening day to see how things look - and of course tasted out some of the food and drink.

In all there’s 240 stalls across nine different locations. The hub of this year's Christmas Markets is once again the Winter Gardens at Piccadilly, with the iconic wooden chalets also to be found at Market Street, Cathedral Gardens, Exchange Street, New Cathedral Street, St Ann's Square, Exchange Square, The Corn Exchange and King Street.