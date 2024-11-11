Manchester Christmas Markets: 18 first-look pictures as the iconic stalls return across the city for 2024

Adam Lord
By Adam Lord

Manchester World Editor

Published 11th Nov 2024, 16:51 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 16:51 BST

Manchester’s Christmas Markets are back for another year.

We’ve been out and about on the opening day to see how things look - and of course tasted out some of the food and drink.

In all there’s 240 stalls across nine different locations. The hub of this year's Christmas Markets is once again the Winter Gardens at Piccadilly, with the iconic wooden chalets also to be found at Market Street, Cathedral Gardens, Exchange Street, New Cathedral Street, St Ann's Square, Exchange Square, The Corn Exchange and King Street.

Here’s how things looked on opening morning.

Manchester World chats to Anya Manke who has been trading at Manchester Christmas markets for over a quarter of a century, since the very first market in 1998.

1. Manchester Christmas Markets 2024

2. Manchester Christmas Markets 2024

Manchester World

The view of the Manchester Christmas Markets in Piccadilly Gardens from Manchester World's office on the 24th floor of City Tower

3. Manchester Christmas Markets 2024

4. Manchester Christmas Markets 2024

Manchester World

5. Manchester Christmas Markets 2024

Manchester World

6. Manchester Christmas Markets 2024

Manchester World

