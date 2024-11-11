We’ve been out and about on the opening day to see how things look - and of course tasted out some of the food and drink.
In all there’s 240 stalls across nine different locations. The hub of this year's Christmas Markets is once again the Winter Gardens at Piccadilly, with the iconic wooden chalets also to be found at Market Street, Cathedral Gardens, Exchange Street, New Cathedral Street, St Ann's Square, Exchange Square, The Corn Exchange and King Street.
Here’s how things looked on opening morning.
Manchester Christmas Markets 2024
Manchester World chats to Anya Manke who has been trading at Manchester Christmas markets for over a quarter of a century, since the very first market in 1998. | Manchester World
The view of the Manchester Christmas Markets in Piccadilly Gardens from Manchester World's office on the 24th floor of City Tower | Manchester World
