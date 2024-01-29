News you can trust since 1873
Man who went missing two weeks ago last seen at Marks & Spencer store in Blackpool

A Workington man who went missing two weeks ago was last seen at the Marks & Spencer store in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Jan 2024, 15:12 GMT
Robert Bates, from Workington, has been missing since Sunday, January 14.

The 53-year-old was last seen on CCTV at the Marks and Spencer on Church Street on January 21.

Police are continuing to appeal for the public's help to find Robert Bates who may be in Blackpool (Credit: Cumbria Police)Police are continuing to appeal for the public's help to find Robert Bates who may be in Blackpool (Credit: Cumbria Police)
Cumbria Police believe Robert could still be in the resort.

A spokesman for force said: "We are continuing to appeal for the public’s help to find a missing man from Workington.

"Anyone with information can call police on 101.

"Officers would also urge Robert to contact this number if he sees this appeal."

