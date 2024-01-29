Man who went missing two weeks ago last seen at Marks & Spencer store in Blackpool
A Workington man who went missing two weeks ago was last seen at the Marks & Spencer store in Blackpool.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Robert Bates, from Workington, has been missing since Sunday, January 14.
The 53-year-old was last seen on CCTV at the Marks and Spencer on Church Street on January 21.
Cumbria Police believe Robert could still be in the resort.
A spokesman for force said: "We are continuing to appeal for the public’s help to find a missing man from Workington.
"Anyone with information can call police on 101.
"Officers would also urge Robert to contact this number if he sees this appeal."