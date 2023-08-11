Mark Thornhill faces three charges stating he administered poison or noxious substance to three men.

A man accused of administering an alleged poisonous substance has made his first court appearance.

Mark Thornhill faces three charges stating he administered poison or noxious substance to three men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is further charged with using threatening behaviour to a woman and assaulting one of the males.

Thornhill, 59, who Blackpool Magistrates heard lives in a tent on Stanley Park, Blackpool is said to have deliberately flicked his own blood at the three men during an incident outside the town’s Metropole Hotel on August 9.

His lawyer Gerry Coyle said his client would not be entering pleas at this stage.

Thornhill was remanded in custody and his cases sent to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on September 8.