Man who lives in tent near Stanley Park, Blackpool accused of administering an alleged poisonous substance

By Vanessa Sims
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:47 BST

A man accused of administering an alleged poisonous substance has made his first court appearance.

Mark Thornhill faces three charges stating he administered poison or noxious substance to three men.

He is further charged with using threatening behaviour to a woman and assaulting one of the males.

Thornhill, 59, who Blackpool Magistrates heard lives in a tent on Stanley Park, Blackpool is said to have deliberately flicked his own blood at the three men during an incident outside the town’s Metropole Hotel on  August 9.

His lawyer Gerry Coyle said his client would not be entering pleas at this stage.

Thornhill was remanded in custody and his cases sent to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on September 8.

Mr Coyle told magistrates: "The blood had come from a cut on my client’s hand from a brandy bottle. He is said to have flicked the blood at three people - one a security guard.”

