Man who killed family in 'wrong way' M6 crash near Tebay Services intended to take his own life
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Former Royal Air Force (RAF) pilot Richard Woods, 40, drove his Skoda at 70mph for more than a mile in the third lane of the motorway, by Tebay services, just after 4pm on October 15 last year.
The 40-year-old crashed head on with a Toyota travelling northbound, killing Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, from Glasgow - his two sons, Filip, 15, and Dominic, 7 - as well as his partner Jade McEnroe.
Jade's son Arran, 7, the only survivor of the crash, was airlifted to Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he remains in a coma. His current condition is serious but stable, said friends of the family, who described his survival as a ‘miracle’.
Mr Woods, from Cambridgeshire, was almost four times the legal drink-drive limit while at the wheel. Cockermouth Coroners' Court heard that a third-full bottle of gin was discovered in his vehicle.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
During his 14-year RAF career as a jet pilot, he completed three tours of Iraq and two tours of Afghanistan. He later worked for BAE Systems as a lead contractor instructor in Norfolk after leaving the Royal Air Force in 2019.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
The inquest heard that he had a history of alcohol abuse and suffered with anxiety, for which he received professional support.
Mr Woods died from multiple injuries. Analysis of his mobile phone revealed 26 prior searches covering suicide and suicide of military personnel overseas.
In a statement to the inquest, Mr Woods’ father, Keith said: “Richard was a decent, honourable man, modest and kind towards others; just a troubled soul who lost his way.”
An inquest into the other crash victims is due to take place next month.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.