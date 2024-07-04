Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An appeal has been launched to trace a man’s next of kin following his death in Old Trafford.

Thomas McDonagh, 43, died at an address on Cornbrook Court, Old Trafford on June 30.

Officers said there were “no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death”.

GMP Trafford North subsequently launched an appeal to trace his next.

He is believed to have family in Blackpool and/ or Fleetwood as well as Moston.