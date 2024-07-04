Man who died in Old Trafford believed to have family in Lancashire as next of kin sought

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Jul 2024, 11:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An appeal has been launched to trace a man’s next of kin following his death in Old Trafford.

Thomas McDonagh, 43, died at an address on Cornbrook Court, Old Trafford on June 30.

Officers said there were “no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
An appeal has been launched to trace a man’s next of kin following in death in Old TraffordAn appeal has been launched to trace a man’s next of kin following in death in Old Trafford
An appeal has been launched to trace a man’s next of kin following in death in Old Trafford | Contributed

GMP Trafford North subsequently launched an appeal to trace his next.

He is believed to have family in Blackpool and/ or Fleetwood as well as Moston.

If you have any information that could help, call the Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 9681.

Related topics:Old TraffordFleetwoodBlackpoolLancashireLancashire PolicePoliceGreater Manchester

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.