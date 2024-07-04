Man who died in Old Trafford believed to have family in Lancashire as next of kin sought
An appeal has been launched to trace a man’s next of kin following his death in Old Trafford.
Thomas McDonagh, 43, died at an address on Cornbrook Court, Old Trafford on June 30.
Officers said there were “no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death”.
GMP Trafford North subsequently launched an appeal to trace his next.
He is believed to have family in Blackpool and/ or Fleetwood as well as Moston.
If you have any information that could help, call the Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 9681.
