Man wanted on recall to prison has links to Preston and Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 12:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man wanted on recall to prison has links to Preston and Blackpool.

Jake Bertram, from Catterall, is wanted on recall to prison for failing to comply with supervision requirements.

The 32-year-old is described as 5ft 10in tall, with short brown hair and a blue star tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jake Bertram is wanted on recall to prison for failing to comply with supervision requirementsplaceholder image
Jake Bertram is wanted on recall to prison for failing to comply with supervision requirements | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

He has links to Preston and Blackpool.

If you have any information about Bertram’s whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:BlackpoolPrestonLancashire PoliceCatterallPolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice