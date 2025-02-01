Man wanted on recall to prison has links to Lancashire
A public appeal has been launched to find a wanted man who has links to Lancashire.
Nathan Turner is wanted on recall to prison.
The 31-year-old has links to Lancashire as well as the Wigan and Leigh areas of Greater Manchester.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call police on 0161 856 9189.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.