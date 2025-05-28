Man wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackpool and Fleetwood

An appeal has been launched to find a wanted man who has links to Blackpool and Fleetwood.

Callum Cartmell is wanted on recall to prison.

The 29-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with short, dark blonde hair.

Callum Cartmell is wanted on recall to prison | Lancashire Police

He has links to Blackpool and Fleetwood.

If you have any information about Cartmell’s whereabouts, call 101.

You can also report information online through the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

