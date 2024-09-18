Man wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackpool, Accrington and Burnley
Officers have launched an appeal for a wanted man who has links to Blackpool, Accrington and Burnley.
Kevin Doherty is wanted on recall to prison.
The 28-year-old wears glasses and is described as 6ft 2in tall, of medium build, with short, dark brown hair.
He has connections to Blackpool, Accrington and Burnley.
If you have any information about Doherty’s whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.