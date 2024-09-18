Man wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackpool, Accrington and Burnley

Sean Gleaves
Officers have launched an appeal for a wanted man who has links to Blackpool, Accrington and Burnley.

Kevin Doherty is wanted on recall to prison.

The 28-year-old wears glasses and is described as 6ft 2in tall, of medium build, with short, dark brown hair.

Kevin Doherty is wanted on recall to prison | Lancashire Police

He has connections to Blackpool, Accrington and Burnley.

If you have any information about Doherty’s whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

