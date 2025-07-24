Man wanted in connection with supply of Class A drugs in Preston has links to Blackpool

A man wanted in connection with the supply of Class A drugs in Preston has links to Blackpool.

Matthew Chambers has links to Preston, Blackpool and Dumfries in Scotland.

This week, a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting Chambers in evading arrest.

Matthew Chambers is wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with the supply of Class A drugs
A search of the man’s address led to further drug supply arrests.

Anyone with information on Chambers’ whereabouts is urged to call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0206 of June 13.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

