Man wanted in connection with supply of Class A drugs in Preston has links to Blackpool
Matthew Chambers has links to Preston, Blackpool and Dumfries in Scotland.
This week, a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting Chambers in evading arrest.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A search of the man’s address led to further drug supply arrests.
Anyone with information on Chambers’ whereabouts is urged to call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0206 of June 13.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.