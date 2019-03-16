Man wanted in connection with stolen Bispham credit card

A man is wanted by Blackpool Police in connection with a credit card stolen during a burglary in Bispham.

A photo of the man has been released by officers after he used the credit card recently in a convenience store in Blackpool.

The card had been stolen previously from a burglary at Bispham where a large amount of items were been stolen from an elderly person's house.

PC Kirstie Jenkinson of Fleetwood Police said: "Any information from the community regarding his identity is essential and very useful to the investigation. If you can help, I can be contacted directly by email: 5800@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or you can report this in confidence to Crime Stoppers by phoning 0800 555 111."