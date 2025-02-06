Man wanted in connection with stalking, harassment and threats to damage has links across Lancashire
A man who is wanted in connection with numerous serious offences has links across Lancashire.
Kieran Mills is wanted in connection with an investigation into stalking, harassment and threats to damage.
The 22-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall, of medium build with short, light brown facial hair.
He has links to Fleetwood, Cleveleys, Blackpool, Lancaster and Morecambe.
The public were urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Mills.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.